Thanksgiving weekend has once again snuck up on us. It's a tricky holiday, between all the colonialism and the family politics — but a Monday statutory holiday? Yeah, sure, we'll give thanks for that! The week's best new Canadian music also has us feeling the gratitude.

Céline Dion's triumphant comeback performance of "Hymne à l'amour" at the Paris Olympics hits streaming services, Zach Zoya has a bop referencing a killer 2011 rom-com, and Aqyila makes being stuck in "Limbo" sound heavenly.

This week in album releases, the spellbinding big drop comes from Klô Pelgag (Abracadabra). There's also the debut EP from promising new duo E-Prime via Tess Roby's SSUROUNDSS label.

Elsewhere, there's also new music from Lia Pappas-Kemps, Saya Gray, Skiifall, Sarah Pagé and Patrick Graham, Alyson McNamara, Terra Lightfoot, Featurette, Motherhood, His His, and King Cruff worth checking out.

Whether or not you're setting the table, set the mood with The Eh! List below




