Five years on from the release of 2019's Four of Arrows (plus international relocations and a whole band-baby later), Seattle-hailing indie darlings Great Grandpa have returned with plans for their next studio album, Patience Moonbeam, arriving March 28 on Run for Cover Records.

"We're all like individual swinging pendulums," the band's Dylan Hanwright shared of each member's disparate life plots, "and every now and then we come into sync for a few rotations. Sometimes it's two of us, sometimes three of us, often it's not any of us. But when it does come together, it's really beautiful."

The first teaser comes in the form of new country-tinged single "Junior," which is told from the perspective of a boy committing "light crimes with my buddies all night." Hear that below, where you can also find the record's tracklist.



Patience, Moonbeam:

1. Sleep

2. Never Rest

3. Junior

4. Emma

5. Lady Bug

6. Kiss The Dice

7. Doom

8. Task

9. Top Gun

10. Patience, Moonbeam

11. Ephemera

12. Kid