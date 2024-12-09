Gracie Abrams just finished her stint opening for Taylor Swift's $2 billion-grossing Eras Tour in Vancouver last night (December 8), and she's wasted no time in announcing the next time she'll return to Canada: next summer, as part of a newly announced batch of North American dates on her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour.

The singer-songwriter will return to Toronto, this time as the headliner, next summer with support from fellow TikTok chart staple Role Model. After performing across Europe and Asia earlier in 2025, Abrams will kick off the tour's North American leg in Boston, MA, on July 24. She'll hit Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 26 ahead of additional concerts in New York, Inglewood, Morrison and Mexico City next summer.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local, with an artist presale getting underway on December 12. You can sign up for access here and see the full North American itinerary below.

Gracie Abrams 2025 Tour Dates:

07/24 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/26 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/28 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/06 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08/11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/26 Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center