Godspeed You! Black Emperor are embarking on a North American tour in November, beginning with a few Ontario shows before they traverse the US. The band have now announced the expansion of the Liberation Tour into 2025, adding a slate of new West Coast dates — including four Canadian concerts — for next spring.

Kicking off a new year on the road, the band will play Austin, TX, on April 25, before continuing along the US coastline into the month of May. GY!BE will cap off the run with the four new Canadian dates, playing shows in Vancouver (May 10), Kelowna (May 12), Calgary (May 13) and Edmonton (May 14).

Tickets go on sale Friday (August 23) and are available on presale Thursday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time with the code "MODO." Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 Austin, TX - TBA

04/26 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

04/28 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

04/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

05/01 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

05/02 Tijuana, MX - Cine Bujazán

05/03 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

05/04 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

05/06 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

05/07 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

05/09 Seattle, WA - The Neptune

05/10 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

05/12 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

05/13 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

05/14 Edmonton, AB - Midway