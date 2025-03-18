Friendship have a new album on the way — Caveman Wakes Up, out May 16 via Merge — and the band have now mapped out a North American tour in support of the record, in addition to sharing a new single.

The tour kicks off with a trio of shows in Durham and Asheville, NC, and Columbia, SC, in April. After taking May off, the band will resume performing in June with 2nd Grade in tow. July will see the band crossing into Canada for the trek's lone dates north of the border. Those include Montreal's P'tit Ours on the 4th and Toronto's Sound Garage on the 5th. From there, they'll complete the tour stateside, concluding in Philly mid-month.

Bandleader Dan Wriggins shared of the new track, "All Over the World," in a statement: "It's about a guy in his 30s who works too many hours for a landscaping company, gets home every day, and all he can do is drink beer and watch TV and play video games, and he sees his life wasting away and feels bitter about it. But the song dwells on a brief moment of ecstasy, in which he feels life, connects to the world and forgets the world. Any resemblance to the past ten years of my life is purely coincidental!"

Hear that below, where you'll also find the band's tour schedule.



Friendship 2025 Tour Dates:

04/05 Durham, NC - Brickside @ Duke Coffeehouse

04/06 Asheville, NC - Ayurprana

04/07 Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

06/27 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

06/28 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts *

06/29 Portland, ME - Space 538 *

07/01 Kingston, NY - Tubby's *

07/04 Montreal, QC - P'tit Ours *

07/05 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage *

07/06 Detroit, MI - Outer Limits *

07/07 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe *

07/09 Chicago, Il - Schubas *

07/10 Milwaukee, WI - Anodyne *

07/11 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

07/12 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel *

07/14 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern *

07/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall *

07/16 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong *

07/18 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right ~

07/19 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's ~

* with 2nd Grade

~ with 2nd Grade and 22º Halo