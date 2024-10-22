Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foreigner have extended their ongoing farewell tour, adding a couple of new Canadian stops to their schedule.
Following their sold-out, three-week fall residency in Las Vegas to round out 2024, Foreigner will hit the road again in March of 2025, with further dates set for June, July, August, September and October of next year.
Foreigner's first Canadian stop comes at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on July 4, ahead of a Vancouver date at the Pacific National Exhibition on August 28.
Find the band's complete 2025 itinerary below. A release notes that these new dates are ones which have been announced "so far," hinting at the possibility of more as Foreigner ride toward their 50th anniversary in 2026.
Original Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's earlier this year, ahead of the band embarking on a co-headlining summer tour with Styx.
Foreigner 2025 Tour Dates:
03/13 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock
03/15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
03/16 St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
06/11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
06/14 Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool
06/20 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
06/21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
06/27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park
06/29 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
07/04 Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/05 Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino
07/12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair
07/24 Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair
07/25 West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park
07/26 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
08/07 Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair
08/08 North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival
08/28 Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE
08/30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
09/11 Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
09/13 Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery
09/21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena
10/03 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater
10/04 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater
10/10 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena