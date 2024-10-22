Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foreigner have extended their ongoing farewell tour, adding a couple of new Canadian stops to their schedule.

Following their sold-out, three-week fall residency in Las Vegas to round out 2024, Foreigner will hit the road again in March of 2025, with further dates set for June, July, August, September and October of next year.

Foreigner's first Canadian stop comes at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on July 4, ahead of a Vancouver date at the Pacific National Exhibition on August 28.

Find the band's complete 2025 itinerary below. A release notes that these new dates are ones which have been announced "so far," hinting at the possibility of more as Foreigner ride toward their 50th anniversary in 2026.

Original Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's earlier this year, ahead of the band embarking on a co-headlining summer tour with Styx.

Foreigner 2025 Tour Dates:

03/13 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

03/15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

03/16 St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

06/11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

06/14 Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool

06/20 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

06/21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

06/27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park

06/29 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

07/04 Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/05 Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

07/12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

07/24 Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair

07/25 West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

07/26 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

08/07 Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair

08/08 North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival

08/28 Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE

08/30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

09/11 Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

09/13 Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

09/21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena

10/03 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

10/04 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

10/10 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena