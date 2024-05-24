Five Must-Sees Acts at TD Toronto Jazz Fest 2024

Celebrating its 37th year, TD Toronto Jazz Fest is scattering some heat across the city, celebrating the best in hip-hop, Afrobeat, alternative and, of course, jazz, among other genres.

Running from June 21 to 30, the fest boasts both ticketed and free sets at a mix of indoor and outdoor venues. While you build your personal schedule, we humbly present five acts you won't want to miss during this year's festivities.

André 3000

Literally let the wind blow you into Massey Hall this time, where the Outkast-mainstay-turned-flautist will bring the new age serenity of last year's New Blue Sun. It may be the fest's most immersive set, as André 3000 tells sprawling stories without ever spitting a bar.

Jill Barber

Whether singing in French or English — she does the former on her latest album, this June's ENCORE! — Jill Barber's folk pop chansons are as enchanting as they are nostalgic. Catch her two nights in a row at Jazz Bistro.

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Dominique Fils-Aimé will bring her blend of soul, jazz and R&B — genres she explored on her trilogy of Nameless, Stay Tuned! and Three Little Words — to the fest's TD Main Stage. Expect jammy climaxes, full band simpatico and boisterous vocals at this free show, as well as the emotional introspection of last year's Our Roots Run Deep.

Hiatus Kaiyote

This Melbourne four-piece will make you feel like you're inside a flower. They've been at it for over a decade, and their expert-level neo-soul makes for a loungy, cool, funk-tinged performance.

TOBi

Effortless swagger and knowing smiles are mainstays of Toronto rapper TOBi's stage persona. His confident bars are backed by tinges of soul and R&B, making for an equally melodic, introspective and bouncy show.