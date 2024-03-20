Toronto Jazz
André 3000 Announces Toronto Jazz Fest Performance
PUBLISHED Mar 20, 2024
Rap great André 3000 surprised everyone by releasing an excellent album of ambient flute music last year, and now he has joined the lineup...
TD Toronto Jazz Fest Reinstates Outdoor Programming
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2023
After postponing its outdoor programming yesterday (June 28) due to air pollution from forest fires in Northeastern Ontario and Quebec, TD...
TD Toronto Jazz Fest Announces 2022 Lineup with Smokey Robinson, DijahSB, TOBi, Kamaal Wiliams, Hua Li 化力
PUBLISHED May 10, 2022
TD Toronto Jazz Festival is set to return in 2022 with massive plans for its 35th anniversary: organizers have announced 10 days of free ou...
Bettye LaVette
TD Toronto Jazz Fest, Toronto ON, June 25
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2018
The Toronto Jazz Festival had termed this evening a Blues Revue. That was a mite misleading, given that it was headlined by veteran U.S. so...
Shabaka and the Ancestors
Concert Hall, Toronto ON, June 28
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2017
Shabaka and the Ancestors aimed for transcendent — and briefly got there last night (June 28) at their first Canadian appearance at the Tor...
Mavis Staples
Koerner Hall, Toronto ON, June 27
PUBLISHED Jun 28, 2017
The warm, positive energy generated and diffused by Mavis Staples last night (June 27) caused perma-grins on many a face in the crowd. Ca...
Joss Stone
Danforth Music Hall, Toronto ON, June 26
PUBLISHED Jun 27, 2017
This year's edition of the Toronto Jazz Festival eagerly billed Joss Stone thusly: "Before Adele, before Jessie J, before Amy, before Flore...
Chick Corea
Koerner Hall, Toronto ON, June 29
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2016
63 Grammy nominations, with 23 wins. That's the tally for the recordings of keyboardist/composer/bandleader Chick Corea, a true titan of ja...