Charli XCX may project the image of being a hedonistic party girl — but being a brat takes hard work and dedication. Father John Misty learned that firsthand when he sat next to her on a plane, and she spent the whole time "going crazy on her Notes app."

In a rare interview with Blackbird Spyplane, songwriter Joshua Tillman was asked about the BRAT phenomenon. He refrained from saying anything about the quality of the album or his thoughts on the culture, saying that he doesn't "really wanna chime in, because it's a lightning rod."

He added, "All I know about Charli XCX is I sat next to her on a flight once, and the whole time she was going crazy on her Notes app, writing down ideas, and I sat there feeling like a total slob. Like, 'Damn, this girl's driven.' It was cool to see."

Hard work pays off: Charli XCX just had her biggest-ever sales week with the release of Brat and it's completely different but also still brat. FJM, meanwhile, will release his album Mahashmashana on November 22, and has a tour planned with Destroyer.