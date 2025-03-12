Vancouver alt-pop upstart EKKSTACY announced plans for his new album FOREVER last month, and now the artist born Khyree Zienty is taking his new material on the road for a tour of Western Canada.

The short run kicks off in Victoria on July 4, after which Zienty will play his hometown's Rickshaw Theatre on the 5th. BC dates conclude in Kelowna the following day (July 6), with three more Canadian stops spread across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to close out the run by the 12th.

Tickets will be available through This Is Blueprint. Check out the itinerary below.

EKKSTACY 2025 Tour Dates:

07/04 Victoria, BC - Upstairs Entertainment

07/05 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

07/06 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

07/09 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

07/10 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

07/12 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre