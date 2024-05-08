Edmonton's BOMFEST Announces 2024 Lineup with Armin Van Buuren

Edmonton electronic music event BOMFEST has announced its 2024 lineup, including headliner Armin Van Buuren.

The show takes place on June 22 at Fan Park in Edmonton's ICE District. Rounding out the lineup are Imanbek, Jauz, Luttrell, Laura Van Dam, Seelo and David Stone.

According to a press release, "This year's festival promises to be the biggest yet, featuring some of the world's top electronic acts. The event will showcase a wide range of electronic music genres, from trance to dubstep to house."

BOMFEST tickets start at $99.95 plus charges. They're on sale now.