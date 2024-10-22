Down with Webster Book Toronto and Montreal Shows on Holiday Wintour

Photo via @downwithwebster on Instagram

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Oct 22, 2024

The most wonderful time of the year has come early for Canadian millennials, as Down with Webster are making the festive season a little sweeter in the midst of their comeback.

Following last week's release of their self-titled album, the rap-rockers are bringing back their 2010 Holiday Wintour — bringing good tidings to Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and Toronto's History on December 18 and 20, respectively. "These are going to be next-level blowouts with a ton of surprises so don't sleep," the band wrote on Instagram.

UPDATE (10/22, 2:29 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, Down with Webster have added a second date at History in Toronto on December 21. Tickets are on sale now.

The time to win is now: presale for the shows is on now with the code "TIMETOWIN." General on-sale begins Friday (October 18) at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available on Down with Webster's online store.

Down with Webster 2024 Holiday Wintour:

12/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
12/20 Toronto, ON - History
12/21 Toronto, ON - History

