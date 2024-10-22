The most wonderful time of the year has come early for Canadian millennials, as Down with Webster are making the festive season a little sweeter in the midst of their comeback.

Following last week's release of their self-titled album, the rap-rockers are bringing back their 2010 Holiday Wintour — bringing good tidings to Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and Toronto's History on December 18 and 20, respectively. "These are going to be next-level blowouts with a ton of surprises so don't sleep," the band wrote on Instagram.

UPDATE (10/22, 2:29 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, Down with Webster have added a second date at History in Toronto on December 21. Tickets are on sale now.

The time to win is now: presale for the shows is on now with the code "TIMETOWIN." General on-sale begins Friday (October 18) at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available on Down with Webster's online store.

Down with Webster 2024 Holiday Wintour:

12/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

12/20 Toronto, ON - History

12/21 Toronto, ON - History