Diddy Is Now Apologizing for Things He Previously Denied

After footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked online, the rapper has now shared a statement apologizing for things that he previously denied.

In a video message posted on Instagram over the weekend (May 19), Diddy claimed that the leaked assault video, which comes from 2016 and spread widely last week, was captured during the "darkest times" of his life. He repeatedly apologized, saying, "I make no excuses." According to Diddy, he subsequently went to therapy and rehab.

Up until this evidence emerged, Diddy had denied Cassie's claims of abuse. The rapper's lawyer, Ben Brafman, accused Cassie of making "baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday." They later settled out of court.

Since Cassie spoke out, many people have come forward with their own stories accusing Diddy of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami back in March.

Last Tuesday (May 14), shortly before the assault video leaked, Diddy posted on Instagram with a message that simply said "time tells truth."