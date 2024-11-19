Behind last month's new LP PowerNerd, Devin Townsend has announced his first run of North American tour dates in five years for 2025 — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto.
Featuring special guests TesseracT, the trek begins May 2 in Nashville, TN. Townsend returns to his homeland in the latter half of the tour for shows at Montreal's MTELUS (May 13) and Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre (May 14) ahead of completing the itinerary stateside in Los Angeles, CA, on May 23.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 22) at 10 a.m. local, following presales, which begin today at noon ET. Check out the full schedule of dates below.
Devin Townsend 2025 Tour Dates:
05/02 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
05/03 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues (Orlando)
05/06 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
05/07 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
05/09 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
05/10 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/11 Boston, MA - House of Blues
05/13 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/14 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/16 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
05/17 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
05/19 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
05/21 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
05/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern