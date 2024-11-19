Behind last month's new LP PowerNerd, Devin Townsend has announced his first run of North American tour dates in five years for 2025 — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto.

Featuring special guests TesseracT, the trek begins May 2 in Nashville, TN. Townsend returns to his homeland in the latter half of the tour for shows at Montreal's MTELUS (May 13) and Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre (May 14) ahead of completing the itinerary stateside in Los Angeles, CA, on May 23.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 22) at 10 a.m. local, following presales, which begin today at noon ET. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Devin Townsend 2025 Tour Dates:

05/02 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05/03 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues (Orlando)

05/06 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

05/07 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

05/09 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

05/10 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/11 Boston, MA - House of Blues

05/13 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/14 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/16 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

05/17 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

05/19 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

05/21 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

05/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern