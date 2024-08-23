Devin Townsend has detailed a new solo album. The BC-bred polymath will share PowerNerd on October 25 via Century Media.

Following 2022's Lightwork, the 11-song PowerNerd features music Townsend wrote in as many days — an artistic decision he reveals was conscious.

He explains, "I thought, 'I've spent so much time overthinking every aspect of my work – what would happen if I didn't?' Maybe I would have the opportunity to be a bit more direct with what it is that I'm trying to do. I really wanted to see if I could cut through some of the meandering."

That said, the album's lyrics were written and refined over "a far longer period of time," forming a narrative about strength and healing. The album's title track, which you can hear alongside an expectedly humorous video below, features Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta.

"I would say that a powernerd would be somebody that has a tendency that society has deemed weak or not valuable, whether that's empathy or being an insular person or an introvert, and turns that into a type of personal power," Townsend shares of the LP's title. "It's like, 'OK, yeah, I'm sensitive to this, that and the other thing, but man, I am going to pull through! I am going to do things with that sensitivity that are rooted in strength.'"

PowerNerd is also the first in a trilogy of albums from Townsend. An effort titled The Moth, previously teased by the artist, will be the trilogy's "orchestral, over-the-top, dark and uncomfortable" second piece, while a finale titled Axolotl will come loaded with "alien weirdness."

PowerNerd:

1. PowerNerd

2. Falling Apart

3. Knuckledragger

4. Gratitude

5. Dreams of Light

6. Ubelia

7. Jainism

8. Younger Lover

9. Glacier

10.Goodbye

11. Ruby Quaker