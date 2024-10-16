Cymande have announced their first LP in a decade. The British funk legends will deliver Renascence on January 31 via BMG.

Their first album since 2015's A Simple Act of Faith, the 10-track Renascence is said to pick up where Cymande's 1974 LP Promised Heights left off spiritually and sonically.

Album opener "Chasing an Empty Dream" is the first taste of the LP to arrive, and as you'll hear below, its burning questions are anchored by a solid bass line.

"The genesis for this song stemmed from an observation on the kind of world we are living in; reflected in the materialistic focus of today's society and culture," bassist Steve Scipio explained of the single. "But the song also has a positive message of hope and optimism. A hope that one day society will see sense and pull back from the brink; to once again understand and appreciate the importance of the values that were once held so dear, in shaping a positive future for all."

Cymande have also announced a headlining US tour for next February, and a release mentions that more will be announced globally in 2025. Tickets for all shows go on sale October 18, with further information available via the band's official website.

Cymande's career was explored in 2022 documentary Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande, which featured interviews with Mark Ronson, Khruangbin's Laura Lee and Mark Speer, DJ Maseo of De La Soul, Cut Chemist, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Louie Vega and more.



Renascence:

1. Chasing an Empty Dream

2. Road to Zion

3. Only One Way (feat. Celeste)

4. Coltrane

5. Sweeden

6. How We Roll (feat. Jazzie B)

7. Heart of the Willing

8. I Wanna Know

9. Darkest Night

10. Carry the Word

Cymande 2025 Tour Dates:

02/13 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

02/14 Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

02/15 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

02/18 Chicago, IL - Metro

02/19 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

02/21 Denver, CO – Bluebird

02/22 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

02/23 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

02/26 San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

02/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

* with Noise Pop