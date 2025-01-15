Halifax's Customer Service have returned with their sophomore EP. to you, after 2000 is slated for release February 14 via Royal Mountain Records.

The Exclaim! New Faves alum's latest is a three-track project with a six-minute runtime. Within the speedrun, the band "explore themes of love, loss and the unwavering friendships that keep us going despite it all," as per a press release.

Today, they've shared the EP's lead single "and it feels," which continues on their specific brand of indie-emo. Listen to it below.