Customer Service Announce 'to you, after 2000 years' EP

The six-minute project arrives on Valentine's Day

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jan 15, 2025

Halifax's Customer Service have returned with their sophomore EP. to you, after 2000 is slated for release February 14 via Royal Mountain Records.

The Exclaim! New Faves alum's latest is a three-track project with a six-minute runtime. Within the speedrun, the band "explore themes of love, loss and the unwavering friendships that keep us going despite it all," as per a press release.

Today, they've shared the EP's lead single "and it feels," which continues on their specific brand of indie-emo. Listen to it below. 

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage