Longtime Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O'Connell has announced his departure from the group after nearly 25 years behind the kit.

O'Connell thanked fans for their patience and support in a statement shared via Instagram today, writing that his departure "wasn't an easy decision, and it wasn't entirely my own."

"Over the past few years, I've focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety," he explained. "Unfortunately, during this time, I didn't always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together."

The drummer expressed gratitude "for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates — and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way. I'm choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter."

That chapter includes new music from O'Connell "both as a solo artist and with some old friends." You can read his complete statement below.

O'Connell's drumming can be heard on all eight of Taking Back Sunday's studio albums, from celebrated 2002 debut Tell All Your Friends to 2023's 152. The band have yet to address O'Connell's departure publicly.

Questions about O'Connell's status with the band were raised after fans noticed he was not behind the kit on select 2024 tour dates. The drummer's departure from Taking Back Sunday then appeared to be confirmed last November by former bandmate and founding guitarist Eddie Reyes, who shared with podcast Caught on the Mike that O'Connell was "not in the band anymore."