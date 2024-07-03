Classified Gets Ria Mae, JRDN to Welcome You to the Maritimes on 'Luke's View' Tour

Following the April release of his new album, Luke's View, Canadian hip-hop mainstay Classified has announced a star-studded run of tour dates that he's calling an "East Coast celebration." Ria Mae, JRDN, O'Sound, DJ IV and Brett Matthews will join the rapper to welcome audiences to the Maritimes in five cities this November.

Kicking off on November 6 in Winnipeg, this show will get on the road to the western and central parts of the country. In addition to a second Manitoba performance in Brandon (November 7), Classified and co. will perform in five other provinces: Saskatchewan (Saskatoon and Lloydminster), Alberta (Red Deer, Fort McMurray and Calgary), British Columbia (Kelowna, Cumberland, Victoria and Vancouver), Ontario (Kingston, London, Ottawa, Toronto and Hamilton), and the single-city tour finale in Quebec (Montreal).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 5) at 10 a.m local time, with presale access available tomorrow (July 4) with the codes "MODO" or "AMNESIA." See the full itinerary below.

Classified 2024 Tour Dates:

11/06 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

11/07 Brandon, MB - Houston's Country Roadhouse

11/08 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

11/09 Lloydminster, SK - Centennial Civic Centre

11/12 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

11/13 Fort McMurray, AB - Kevin Theatre

11/14 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

11/18 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

11/21 Cumberland, BC - The Waverly

11/22 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

11/23 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

11/25 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

11/26 London, ON - London Music Hall

11/28 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

11/29 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/30 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

12/01 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

* no Ria Mae