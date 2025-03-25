Chevelle are hitting the road this summer with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society for a North American tour, which is currently scheduled to include a single Canadian concert in Toronto.

After Chevelle hit some US festivals this spring, the tour proper will get underway starting August 7 in San Antonio, TX. Later in the month, the three bands will make their venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino on August 20. The remainder of the tour will be completed stateside, wrapping up October 2 in Airway Heights, WA, ahead of another Chevelle festival appearance at Aftershock on October 4.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 28), with presales ongoing. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Chevelle 2025 Tour Dates:

04/20 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

05/11 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/17 Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/24 The Woodlands, TX - BuzzFest

05/25 Dallas, TX - 97.1 The Eagle Rocks BFD

08/07 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port *

08/09 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater *

08/10 Kansas City, MO - VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City *

08/12 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *

08/14 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/15 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

08/16 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater *

08/19 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

08/20 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino *

08/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

08/23 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/24 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/26 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/27 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

08/28 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

08/30 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome *

08/31 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *

09/03 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater *

09/04 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/05 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

09/07 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

09/09 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

09/10 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *

09/11 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

09/13 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

09/14 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

09/16 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

09/17 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

09/18 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center *

09/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan *

09/21 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

09/23 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

09/27 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

09/28 Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *

09/30 Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

10/01 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

10/02 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest *

10/04 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society