Charli XCX Teases Lorde Collaboration on Her 'BRAT' Mural

Charli XCX's BRAT mural in New York City has been mostly painted over, leaving the cryptic message "there's three" behind.

UPDATE (20/6, 3:35 p.m.): The mural now appears to be spelling "Lorde," and Charli has announced the "Girl, so confusing" remix featuring Lorde will arrive at midnight ET. An unverified clip has surfaced online — listen to it below.

The mural announced the arrival of the deluxe edition, Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not just days after BRAT was released. Now, only the phrase "there's three" remains, and Charli live-streamed the paint job via TikTok.

Since there are already two versions of BRAT, people online are speculating that a third iteration is coming — most likely, a remix album. If the speediness of the deluxe edition means anything, there's a good chance we may find out soon.