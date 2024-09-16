Though the year isn't quite over yet, Bruce Cockburn is already looking ahead to 2025 with some newly unveiled tour dates.

Next March, Cockburn will head west for five performances in British Columbia.

Stops come in Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna and Trail. You can find his complete itinerary below.

Tickets for all dates go on sale September 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Cockburn has been touring this year behind 2023 album O Sun O Moon.

Bruce Cockburn 2025 Tour Dates:

03/11 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

03/12 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

03/14 Vancouver, BC - The Centre

03/15 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

03/16 Trail, BC - The Bailey Theatre