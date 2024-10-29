The first round of performers for the 2025 edition of Boots and Hearts — taking place August 7 to 10 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON — has been announced.

Headliners for next year's festival include Nickelback-collaborating country-rocker HARDY, bro-country pathfinder Sam Hunt (who pulled out of Boots 2022 due to "Canadian government restrictions") and rising star Bailey Zimmerman. Zimmerman will have direct support from Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line), while Chase Rice will open for Hunt, and Koe Wetzel will make his Canadian debut ahead of HARDY's set.

"This year is truly special as we welcome three headliners who have been with us from the very start of their careers. It's a genuine Boots and Hearts love story, shared with our Canadian fans," Brooke Dunford, Director of Booking at Republic Live, said in a statement.

She continued, "HARDY first captured hearts on our stage in 2019, and his journey since has been nothing short of thrilling. Sam Hunt stepped onto our side stage in 2014 for his Canadian debut, becoming an instant fan favourite. Zimmerman joined in 2023, and it was clear he was bound to headline the main stage. Moments like these remind us how incredible it is to support an artist's rise while creating unforgettable memories for our fans. Together, we get to celebrate these milestones and share in the journey."

Weekend passes go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 1), with presales getting underway tomorrow (October 30) at 10 a.m. ET. The full festival lineup is slated to be revealed at the beginning of 2025.