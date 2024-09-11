Bonnie Trash have returned with news of a new EP (out this Friday, September 13 via Hand Drawn Dracula) and an expanded lineup — the duo are now a four-piece, and you can get a taste of their newly robust energy on new single "Kisses Goodbye."

Recorded with new members Emma Howarth-Withers (bass) and Dana Bellamy (drums), My Love Remains the Same is a three-song exploration of love and loss.

"Even when the one you love is gone, your love for them never goes away. Memories do not fade, they become stronger. In silence, you feel their presence, and in the brightest of days, they are always there," the band explained in a statement.



"Kisses Goodbye," is a shoegaze-y slice of gothic rock, wrapped in distortion and squeals of feedback. About the new track, the band said: "'Kisses Goodbye' reminds us to not be afraid to say farewell, to hold our loved ones close to our hearts, and to remember our most precious moments here in this life are the times we share with our loved ones. After all, my love remains the same."

Alongside "Kisses Goodbye," the new EP also features "What Have You Become" and a cover of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds' "Red Right Hand."

The My Love Remains the Same EP is the follow-up to 2023's Hail, Hale! EP.

Check out "Kisses Goodbye" below.