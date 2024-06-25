Bloc Party Are "Flirting Again" on New Track

Bloc Party have shared their first new song of the year. "Flirting Again" is a slightly horny, slightly self-deprecating track about getting back out there.

There's something very dance-punk about a song that details anxious desire, so it makes sense that "Flirting Again" is very much in the same vein as Bloc Party's noughties contemporaries CSS. Listen to it below.

"Flirting Again" follows last year's The High Life EP, and 2022's full-length, Alpha Games. It arrives just as the band are set to play at Glastonbury, with their biggest headlining show ever at London's Crystal Palace Park to follow shortly after.