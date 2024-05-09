BIG|BRAVE Take 'A Chaos of Flowers' on North American Tour

BIG|BRAVE have expanded their 2024 tour plans behind A Chaos of Flowers, mapping out a slate of North American performances.
Currently on the road through Europe and the UK, the Montreal outfit will embark on a 20-date North American run this August.
The trek kicks off in their home city on August 2 at Bar Le Ritz PDB, with the only other Canadian date bringing them to Toronto's Garrison on August 3.
New North American dates will feature support from Spiritual Poison, the ambient project of Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy. You can find BIG|BRAVE's complete 2024 tour itinerary below.
Read Exclaim!'s review of A Chaos of Flowers. BIG|BRAVE's eighth album, the effort follows 2023's nature morte.
BIG|BRAVE 2024 Tour Dates:
05/03 Duisburg, Germany - Stapeltor
05/04 Brussels, Belgium - Les Nuits Botanique
05/05 Paris, France - Pointe Ephemere
05/06 Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock
05/07 Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur
05/08 Graz, Austria - Orpheum Extra
05/09 Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
05/10 Wien, Austria - Chelsea
05/11 Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
05/12 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
05/14 Prague, Czech Republic - Bike Jesus
05/15 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain
05/16 Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
05/17 Sonderborg, Denmark - Mejeriet
05/18 Copenhagen Denmark - A Colossal Weekend
05/20 Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard
05/21 Antwerp, Belgium - Bouckenborgh
05/22 Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall
05/23 Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
05/24 Bristol, UK - Dareshack
05/25 Leeds, UK - The Lending Room
05/25 London, UK - Portals Festival
08/02 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *
08/03 Toronto, ON - Garrison *
08/04 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary *
08/05 Paw Paw, MI - Lucky Wolf *
08/06 Princeton, IL - Barrel Society *
08/07 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry *
08/08 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *
08/09 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen *
08/10 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel *
08/11 St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole *
08/13 Louisville, KY - Portal *
08/14 Pittsburgh, PA - Roboto Project *
08/15 Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery *
08/16 Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop *
08/17 Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *
08/18 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye *
08/19 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *
08/20 Pawtucket, RI - Machines with Magnets *
08/22 Portland, ME - The Space *
08/23 Somerville, MA - Armory/Somergloom Festival *
* with Spiritual Poison