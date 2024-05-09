BIG|BRAVE Take 'A Chaos of Flowers' on North American Tour

BIG|BRAVE have expanded their 2024 tour plans behind A Chaos of Flowers, mapping out a slate of North American performances.

Currently on the road through Europe and the UK, the Montreal outfit will embark on a 20-date North American run this August.

The trek kicks off in their home city on August 2 at Bar Le Ritz PDB, with the only other Canadian date bringing them to Toronto's Garrison on August 3.

New North American dates will feature support from Spiritual Poison, the ambient project of Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy. You can find BIG|BRAVE's complete 2024 tour itinerary below.

Read Exclaim!'s review of A Chaos of Flowers. BIG|BRAVE's eighth album, the effort follows 2023's nature morte.

BIG|BRAVE 2024 Tour Dates:

05/03 Duisburg, Germany - Stapeltor

05/04 Brussels, Belgium - Les Nuits Botanique

05/05 Paris, France - Pointe Ephemere

05/06 Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock

05/07 Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur

05/08 Graz, Austria - Orpheum Extra

05/09 Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

05/10 Wien, Austria - Chelsea

05/11 Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

05/12 Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

05/14 Prague, Czech Republic - Bike Jesus

05/15 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain

05/16 Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

05/17 Sonderborg, Denmark - Mejeriet

05/18 Copenhagen Denmark - A Colossal Weekend

05/20 Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

05/21 Antwerp, Belgium - Bouckenborgh

05/22 Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

05/23 Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

05/24 Bristol, UK - Dareshack

05/25 Leeds, UK - The Lending Room

05/25 London, UK - Portals Festival

08/02 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *

08/03 Toronto, ON - Garrison *

08/04 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary *

08/05 Paw Paw, MI - Lucky Wolf *

08/06 Princeton, IL - Barrel Society *

08/07 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry *

08/08 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *

08/09 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen *

08/10 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel *

08/11 St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole *

08/13 Louisville, KY - Portal *

08/14 Pittsburgh, PA - Roboto Project *

08/15 Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery *

08/16 Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop *

08/17 Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *

08/18 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye *

08/19 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

08/20 Pawtucket, RI - Machines with Magnets *

08/22 Portland, ME - The Space *

08/23 Somerville, MA - Armory/Somergloom Festival *

* with Spiritual Poison