The ever-relatable bicoastal indie pop duo Bestfriend have announced their new EP, BESTFRIEND HAS AN IDENTITY CRISIS.

Due May 9 via Nettwerk, the six-song collection produced by Aidan Hogg follows the project of Vancouver's Stacy Kim and Toronto's Kaelan Geoffrey's previous EPs, 2023's places i've left and 2021's places i've lived, and includes recent singles "WHY DO WE DO THIS?," "YOU LOOK JUST LIKE ME" and today's newly released "HEADSTART" — a song they premiered live at Exclaim!'s Class of 2024 showcase last year. (They proceeded to end the year by performing at History, opening for Valley, so it's safe to say we were right.)

"This is the first EP we've collaborated on in person, and it's really felt like growing up in real time," Kim and Geoffrey said in a statement "We embraced all of the messiness, beauty, confusion, heartache, and headache that comes with figuring out who you are and where you're going. We still haven't figured it out yet — might not ever, honestly — but at least we figured out this EP, and that feels like a massive win in and of itself."

"HEADSTART" lives up to the rebrand (an identity crisis staple!) from these former lowercase girlies with an irresistible shout-along chorus that perfectly encapsulates the giddy rush of blood to the brain in crush mode, as well as the terrorizing agony of any possible outcome that isn't the one you want, with breakneck guitars and effervescent synths. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the EP tracklist.



BESTFRIEND HAS AN IDENTITY CRISIS:

1. WHY DO WE DO THIS?

2. YOU LOOK JUST LIKE ME

3. HEADSTART

4. ALL WE HAD

5. UNTIL SUNDAY

6. I HOPE THAT I SEE LAUGH LINES