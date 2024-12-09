Azealia Banks has sent the 1975's Matty Healy a cease-and-desist letter, insisting that he stop making threats against her and demanding $1 million USD in damages following their recent Twitter (now X) feud.

The letter from attorney Wallace Collins notes that Healy "[caused] my client to be shocked, distressed and emotionally injured with your assaults by threat of imminent physical harm — referring to Healy's since-deleted post in which he claimed, "Talk to me like that I'm not gonna side eye you at an awards show do I'll fucking slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown."

Healy has already sorta apologized for the Twitter spat, as he posted, "Nah fr I was just trying to match your vibe im scared now im sorry bro, i was just sticking up for my mates. Im not tough." He has deleted all his tweets dating back to 2017.

Banks isn't accepting the apology, however. The cease-and-desist notes, "Your acknowledgement that your reaction was inappropriate does not undo the damage, but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you." In addition to $1,000,000, the letter demands "a prompt public apology to my client (in a manner to be mutually agreed upon)."

The letter also points out, "Due to your significant influence as a public figure, you have a duty to avoid reckless statements" — something many celebrities should take note of.