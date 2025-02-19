Azealia Banks is known to wield her opinions on Twitter/X with all the subtlety of a bulldozer, causing offence and hilarity in equal measures. Now, she's offered her characteristically blunt assessment of Canada, and why "French-Canadian culture is very cunt."

Banks filmed her music video for "212" in Montreal more than a decade ago, and when a fan on Twitter pointed this out, Banks declared (on Saturday, February 15) that she "loved Montreal" and that "Quebec is the Best Part of Canada."

She wasn't quite so kind to the rest of Canada, however. She wrote, "Everywhere else I've been in Canada is kinda full of like ratchet white girls, lots of drug use, or Rando Rural people with bad interior design. Alot [sic] just looks like the set of an episode of 7th Heaven."

She added, "Toronto reminds me a lot of Detroit no shade. It's like Detroit x 34th street circa 1997. it's Very 'Daffys' very 'Burlington Coat Factory.'" Not totally sure, what that means, but thanks I think?"

She noted that she's never been to Vancouver, but, "I don't think I will be swayed by Vancouver because I don't like Seattle." It's actually very different from Seattle, but I agree that she probably won't like it!

Below, read Banks's unofficial tourism campaign for Bonjour Québec in full.