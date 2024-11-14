Ahead of the November 22 release of Mahashmashana, Father John Misty will debut his sixth record on YouTube and at listening parties at record shops around the world.

The first album playback will happen virtually on November 16 at 12 p.m. ET on YouTube. The following Wednesday (November 20), fans will get to hear the album before its release at participating record stores. Edmonton's Blackbyrd Myoozik, Toronto's Kops Records and Red Cat Records in Vancouver will all host their own listening parties. Check your local store for information on timing.

If standing around a crowded record store isn't your thing, you can catch Father John Misty on tour across North America this winter. His jaunt includes a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall.

More information about the listening parties can be found on Father John Misty's website.