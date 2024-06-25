André 3000 Brings 'New Blue Sun' on Fall North American Tour

If Jack White is to be believed, André 3000 is making "some of the most honest and fearless music" right now. The musician will be bringing his rap-free ambient flute album, New Blue Sun, on tour across North America this fall, with a single Canadian show in Vancouver.

After a flurry of festival performances this summer (including at TD Toronto Jazz Fest and Montreal Jazz Festival in the coming week), André 3000 — and backing bandmates Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks — will hit the road again starting September 19 in New Orleans, LA.

The sole concert in Canada included in the itinerary comes just shy of the tour's halfway point, with a performance scheduled on October 11 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Remaining dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up on November 14 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 28), following presales beginning tomorrow (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below.

André 3000 2024 Tour Dates:

09/19 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

09/21 Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House

09/22 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

09/25 Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

09/27 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

09/28 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

10/01 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

10/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

10/04 Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

10/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/09 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

10/11 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/14 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

10/17 Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Northrop at the University of Minnesota

10/21 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/22 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/25 Brooklyn, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/30 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center

11/01 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

11/02 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

11/08 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

11/09 Washington, D.C. - The John F. Kennedy Center

11/12 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

11/14 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre