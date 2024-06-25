André 3000 Brings 'New Blue Sun' on Fall North American Tour

If Jack White is to be believed, André 3000 is making "some of the most honest and fearless music" right now. The musician will be bringing his rap-free ambient flute album, New Blue Sun, on tour across North America this fall, with a single Canadian show in Vancouver.
After a flurry of festival performances this summer (including at TD Toronto Jazz Fest and Montreal Jazz Festival in the coming week), André 3000 — and backing bandmates Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks — will hit the road again starting September 19 in New Orleans, LA.
The sole concert in Canada included in the itinerary comes just shy of the tour's halfway point, with a performance scheduled on October 11 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Remaining dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up on November 14 in Atlanta, GA.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 28), following presales beginning tomorrow (June 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below.
André 3000 2024 Tour Dates:
09/19 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
09/21 Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House
09/22 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
09/25 Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
09/27 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
09/28 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
10/01 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
10/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
10/04 Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
10/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
10/09 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/14 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
10/17 Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Northrop at the University of Minnesota
10/21 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/22 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/25 Brooklyn, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/30 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center
11/01 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
11/02 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
11/08 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
11/09 Washington, D.C. - The John F. Kennedy Center
11/12 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11/14 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre