Jack White Hails André 3000's Flute Performance as "Some of the Most Honest and Fearless Music"

André 3000 surprised hip-hop fans last year by releasing an ambient flute album featuring no rapping. Now, Jack White has hailed André 3000's flute music as "some of the most honest and fearless music I've heard performed in quite some time."

White hosted André 3000's flute-led ensemble for four shows at the Nashville location of Third Man Records. White posted a photo of himself with André 3000, and he praised the Outkast artist in the caption.

"How honored we were to have the incomparable Andre 3000 perform 4 SHOWS at Third Man Records Blue Room these past couple of days," White wrote. "He and his band of remarkable musicians laid down avant garde tones and melodies that resonated throughout the building. And this idea of a laser pointed through a glass of water was the most beautiful image I've seen in all our time hosting live music and art. They played some of the most honest and fearless music I've heard performed in quite some time. On top of that nobody is cooler, kinder, or more unique than 3000."

White added that the shows were recorded live to acetate, presumably for a future live album through Third Man.