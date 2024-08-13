About a month ago, Anderson .Paak announced a tour with Free Nationals in celebration of the eighth anniversary of his beloved sophomore album Malibu. Only US dates were included in the initial itinerary, but a lone Canadian date in Toronto has now been added.
With special guest Maurice Brown, .Paak and the band will now kick off the tour on September 5 at Toronto's History before embarking on the stateside schedule of shows. As of right now, those are slated to wrap up on October 13 in Atlanta, GA.
Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale tomorrow (August 14) at 10 a.m. ET. See that date (in bold) and the full tour itinerary below.
Anderson .Paak 2024 Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - History
09/18 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/19 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
09/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/24 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
09/26 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
09/27 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/28 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
10/02 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/04 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/05 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
10/08 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
10/09 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/11 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/13 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre