About a month ago, Anderson .Paak announced a tour with Free Nationals in celebration of the eighth anniversary of his beloved sophomore album Malibu. Only US dates were included in the initial itinerary, but a lone Canadian date in Toronto has now been added.

With special guest Maurice Brown, .Paak and the band will now kick off the tour on September 5 at Toronto's History before embarking on the stateside schedule of shows. As of right now, those are slated to wrap up on October 13 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale tomorrow (August 14) at 10 a.m. ET. See that date (in bold) and the full tour itinerary below.

Anderson .Paak 2024 Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON - History

09/18 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/19 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

09/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/24 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

09/26 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

09/27 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/28 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10/02 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/04 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/05 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

10/08 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

10/09 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/11 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/13 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre