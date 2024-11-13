Goodnight Sunrise and Altered by Mom have announced a run of Ontario tour dates that will bring them to four cities in mid-December.

Kicking off in Guelph on December 12, both bands will perform Sonic Hall, where they'll find support from Dani Saldo. The ensuing days will find them at Windsor's Meteor with American Airport Sushi, Toronto's Baby G with Weak Hands (who, full disclosure, count Exclaim!'s own Alex Hudson among their ranks), and Collingwood's Taps N Tunes with support to be announced.

Tickets are on sale here. Check out the schedule below.

Altered by Mom and Goodnight Sunrise 2025 Tour Dates:

12/12 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall *

12/13 Windsor, ON - Meteor ^

12/14 Toronto, ON - Baby G #

12/15 Collingwood, ON - Taps N Tunes

* with Dani Saldo

^ with American Airport Sushi

# with Weak Hands