Alice Longyu Gao has announced a new mini-album. The multihyphenate will share Assembling symbols into my own poetry on October 23.

Capping a trilogy that includes 2021's High Dragon and Universe and last year's Let's Hope Heteros Fail, Learn and Retire, Assembling symbols includes work with Danny Brown, Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, and Omega Sapien and Leesuho of Balming Tiger and Mega Mongoliad.

The mini-album is previewed today by "<3 Korean Girls," a song created during Gao's second-ever trip to Korea where xe met Omega Sapien and Leesuho, bonding with xer collaborators over Korean romantic television. The song's accompanying video, directed by Lee Suho, finds Gao at the carwash.