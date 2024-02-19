film streams
Watch Mark Critch Come of Age in the First Trailer for 'Son of a Critch' Season 3
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Get ready to be transported to the Rock by St. John's-born comedian Mark Critch as he gears up to share the third season of his semi-autobi...
Watch Dua Lipa Ask Seth Meyers to Rank His Children While Day Drinking
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Dua Lipa makes a bunch of shots go Houdini as the latest invitee to one of Seth Meyers's infamous day drinking sessions, which genuinely se...
Watch the Phoebe Bridgers-Soundtracked Trailer for Dan Levy's Directorial Debut 'Good Grief'
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2023
The world really has become Dan Levy's oyster ever since Schitt's Creek rewired brains everywhere as a wholesome sitcom tour-de-force. He's...
Watch the Full Trailer for 'Bob Marley: One Love'
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2023
Back in July, a teaser for Reinaldo Marcus Green's Bob Marley biopic previewed Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Jamaican icon. Now, a full trailer...
Michael Bublé Is Regrettably Not Anne Murray in Ryan Reynolds's New SickKids Ad
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2023
Everyone knows that Michael Bublé is our nation's very own Father Christmas, but it turns out Ryan Reynolds is playing elf to make this hol...
Watch Lakeith Stanfield Replace Jesus in the Star-Studded 'Book of Clarence' Trailer
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2023
In 2024, Lakeith Stanfield will make the 180-degree transition from portraying the Judas to Daniel Kaluuya's Black Messiah, to usurping Jes...
Nathan Fielder Shows Up as Real, "Relaxed" Self with Emma Stone on 'Kimmel'
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2023
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 16) in support of The Curse, and for once we got...
Watch Leonardo DiCaprio Rap Gang Starr's "DWYCK" at His 49th Birthday Party
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2023
A new chapter in Leonardo DiCaprio's '90s hip-hop fandom has been authored after meeting future genre legends, reportedly developing a Q-Ti...