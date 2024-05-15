Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer

HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today with its first trailer.

The show, due for release at some point this fall, will take place over 10,000 years prior to the events of Dune: Part One and focuses primarily on the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and their rise to obtain shadowed influence over the imperium.

UK-born actress Camilla Beeput will star in the lead role as Reverend Mother Dorotea, alongside Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, Vikings standout Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart and Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen.

Check out the trailer below.