Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
FX has dropped the first trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3, set to premiere June 27 on Disney+ in Canada. In it, Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White)...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...
Here’s 'The Witcher' That No One Asked For
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Despite multiple reassurances that Henry Cavill would definitely not be returning to play Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of Netflix's...
Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new...
Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today wit...
Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-yea...
Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the ...
Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in ...