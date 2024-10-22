film news Archive

Leprous to Play Canada on 2025 North American Tour
On the heels of wrapping a North American tour behind eighth studio album 'Melodies of Atonement,' Leprous have announced plans to return
On the heels of wrapping a North American tour behind eighth studio album 'Melodies of Atonement,' Leprous have announced plans to return
The most wonderful time of the year has come early for Canadian millennials, as Down with Webster are making the festive season a little
Having only just wrapped a headlining trek behind this year's 'Big Ideas,' Remi Wolf is wasting no time in making big plans for 2025
Next April will mark 20 years since Martha Wainwright shared her self-titled debut album, and the artist has announced plans to celebrate
Marvel's 'Blade' reboot led by Mahershala Ali has once again been delayed. Multiple outlets report that just over a year from its purported
Montreal-based singer-songwriter (and low-key guitar virtuoso) Leif Vollebekk has announced the addition of a 2025 Canadian leg to his tour
Nearly five years later, Boniface are plotting to follow up their debut album. The Winnipeg outfit have signed to House of Wonders Records
Kid Cudi has promised to investigate how the iPhone screenshot sound effect ended up in the microgrooves of his greatest hits
Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foreigner have extended their ongoing farewell tour, adding a couple of new Canadian stops to
The wait for Soccer Mommy's forthcoming album 'Evergreen' is almost over! Ahead of the release of her new record, Soccer Mommy, born Sophie
James Bay — the English singer-songwriter man with the hat who initially held back the river in 2014 — has announced a run of 2025 North
On the back of their first new album in nine years, 'Born Horses,' Buffalo, NY-formed indie rock outfit Mercury Rev have announced an
After revealing the Australian and New Zealand dates for their 2025 world tour earlier this week, RÜFÜS DU SOL have unveiled the full
Rochelle Jordan's debut album '1021' will celebrate its 10th anniversary in November, and the artist has announced plans to press the
There's a lot you can say about Gene Simmons, an admittedly ageist lone wolf — but don't even think of colloquially referring to the retired
Earlier this summer, British singer-songwriter jasmine.4.t was announced as the first UK signee to Phoebe Bridgers's Saddest Factory Records
If you follow us on basically any of our social platforms, you'll know we love to reminisce about the North American House Hippo: a critter
Punk combo the Linda Lindas have announced a 2025 tour in support of their recent album 'No Obligation.' The spring outing runs for a little
Will Oldham is already back with a follow-up to last year's 'Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You' — the latest Bonnie "Prince" Billy album
Wistful indie rock duo Hovvdy have announced a 2025 tour in support of their recent self-titled album.The spring outing runs from March to
Montreal's La Sécurité (of Exclaim! New Faves and Class of 2024 fame) are back with their first new material since their sick-as-hell 2023
Charli XCX may project the image of being a hedonistic party girl — but being a brat takes hard work and dedication. Father John Misty
Do you want Radiohead to reunite? If so, Thom Yorke "doesn't give a flying fuck." Yorke made this blunt statement in an interview with
As we wait for more updates on the TV adaptation of 'The Dark Tower,' Mike Flanagan has taken on yet another Stephen King project. Flanagan
Gearing up to release their suitably-spooky new album 'The Night the Zombies Came' later this week, the Pixies have offered some advice for
Hot on the heels of releasing their third studio album '3AM (LA LA LA)' last week, buzzy Australian dance duo Confidence Man have mapped out
Back in May, Festivals of Vaughan's Hot in Toronto — a throwback hip-hop fest inspired by the success of Nelly's 2023 Hot in Herre event at
Producers of Denis Villeneuve's 2017 'Blade Runner' sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' have sued Elon Musk over his use of imagery from the film
Paul Di'Anno, an early vocalist with Iron Maiden, has died. Di'Anno's record label, Conquest Music, shared a statement confirming his
Lady Gaga said earlier this fall that her seventh studio album — LG7, if you're versed in the stan Twitter lingo — will arrive next February
London, UK-based Welsh band the Tubs have detailed the release of their forthcoming sophomore album, previewed today by jangly new single
Pharrell Williams recently released his new LEGO-animated, life-spanning documentary 'Piece by Piece,' and its premieres — the first having
Fresh off the release of 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' her first album in seven years, Shakira has announced a world tour, beginning with a
Grizzly Bear never officially broke up, but they've been out of the game since 2017's 'Painted Ruins.' They haven't played a live show since
Actor and filmmaker Kumail Nanjiani is getting back to his stand-up roots with North American tour, which he has now announced plans to
Darkside — the New York City-based experimental electronic duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington — have announced their first North
After returning with "Dead Man," her first new material since her 2021 album 'In the Meantime' (for which she was featured on the cover of
Nearly a month after founder Kevin Lyman confirmed the comeback, it's been announced that iconic punk festival Warped Tour will return to
The way of pop-punk nostalgia have come for Simple Plan, who have teamed up with Prime Video for a documentary that will premiere in 2025
Ringo Starr's first full-length in six years will be a country album. The Beatles instrumentalist will share 'Look Up' on January 10 via
Ahead of Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 'Queer' landing in theatres, the director has been linked to a forthcoming
Tool were among the notable holdouts who kept their catalogue of albums away from digital marketplaces, and then streaming services, as the
Mac DeMarco is a chill guy, but he's also a record label owner with very strong views about the music industry. Now, he's announced the
Mick Mars left Mötley Crüe — on allegedly amicable, but seemingly complicated terms — back in October of 2022, and since then he's accused
After revealing the name of his anonymous sexual assault accuser in a defamation lawsuit earlier this month, country star Garth Brooks has
James Blunt is ever the fan of a scheme, and his latest ploy to regain relevancy has failed thanks to Charli XCX. In a series of videos, the
Aborted shared their 11th studio album 'Vault of Horrors' earlier this year, and now they've announced plans to bring their latest to North
With a 2024 world tour under his belt, MIKE has announced plans to go around the globe once more in 2025. Early next year, the artist will
Phantogram's new album and 'Ceremony' follow-up, 'Memory of a Day,' is out today via Neon Gold / Avenue A Records. To celebrate the release
Don Heffington, the drummer and singer-songwriter best known for his role in the band Lone Justice, passed away from leukemia at age 70