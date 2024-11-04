Late EDM hitmaker Avicii will be the subject of a new documentary hitting Netflix next month.

Avicii - I'm Tim will explore the life and legacy of the DJ and producer born Tim Bergling through never-before-seen-footage and interviews with family, friends and contemporaries.

Bergling, who passed away in Oman in 2018, will also be the film's narrator.

Alongside the documentary, Netflix will also premiere Avicii - My Last Show, giving listeners a chance to revisit what would be his final performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Both productions will launch globally on Netflix on December 31.

I'm Tim was directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Björn Tjärnberg. It follows a previously released 2017 doc on the artist, Avicii: True Stories, from director Levan Tsikurishvili.

Posthumous Avicii album Tim arrived in 2019.

In 2021, an Avicii museum opened in the artist's native Stockholm, while the city's Ericsson Globe Arena was renamed Avicii Arena in his memory that same year.