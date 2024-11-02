Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice feel that Christmas comedy is the reason for the season, announcing a short Canadian tour to celebrate the season.

In December, the infamous Kenny vs. Spenny duo will take their R-rated holiday show on the road to five cities in Quebec and Ontario.

Stops come in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Peterborough and Cornwall. Find their complete itinerary below.

Tickets for all dates are currently on sale, with VIP meet & greet packages also available for purchase. Further details for indviidual cities can be found via tour promoters, the Diamond Mine Agency.

In July, Kenny and Spenny saw their old Toronto house go up for sale.

Kenny vs. Spenny 2024 Tour Dates:

12/04 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

12/05 Cornwall, ON - The Port Theatre

12/06 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson Centre

12/07 Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

12/08 Peterborough, ON - The Venue