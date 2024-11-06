Joan of Arc is officially brat. Charli XCX continues her cultural takeover as she joins the cast of Sacrifice, which is "loosely inspired by the Joan of Arc story." Not to be confused with Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Joan of Arc feature, Sacrifice is French director Romain Gavras's English-language debut, and tells the story of Joan, a "zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning."

Charli joins a star-studded cast comprised of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, John Malkovich, Vincent Cassel and Salma Hayek. Sacrifice will also be Swedish rapper Yung Lean's film debut, who was featured on the first track of the Brat and it's completely different but also still brat remix album.

Filming is currently underway in Greece and Bulgaria, and further details about Charli's role in the film have yet to be revealed.