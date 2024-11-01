The plug is being pulled on MTV Canada, with Bell Media's announcement that the channel will go dark nearly 20 years since its launch.

A Bell spokesperson confirmed to the Canadian Press that MTV Canada will go off the air on December 31, calling the decision the result of "changing audiences."

Initially launched by BellMedia as Talktv in 2000, MTV Canada was unlike its American contemporary and other MTV channels around the globe upon its 2006 relaunch.

With MuchMusic already in the picture, the channel's ability to broadcast music programming was restricted by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Instead, it featured reality programs like Teen Mom and The Hills, as well as flagship program MTV Live — which launched the career of Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy.

Programs aired on MTV Canada will be redirected to streaming services like Paramount+ or Crave, or Bell Media-owned channels like CTV or Much.