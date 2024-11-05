Are you tired of hearing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and their status as the newly appointed American royal couple? If so, maybe avoid this one. Otherwise, get ready for Christmas in the Spotlight, the new Lifetime movie based on the pair's inescapable romance (and Christmas).

The movie is, obviously, a love story between a blonde pop star (named Bowyn, for some reason) and a football player named Drew — who, in a fresh twist on the real deal, has a precocious daughter. The two leads look just about nothing like the people they're based on, and the film gives major "filmed in Winnipeg" vibes.

The whole thing is pretty much exactly as you're imagining it would be, and you check out the trailer below.