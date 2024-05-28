You Can Now Buy the 'Home Alone' House

Do you have a big family? Do you want to accidentally leave the cheeky youngest son behind while the rest of you go on vacation? Does said youngest son want to severely injure a pair of bumbling burglars via cleverly improvised hijinks? For just $5.25 million USD, you can buy the Home Alone house and all of the above can be yours!

The famous McCallister house has gone up for sale — but don't expect the homey interior presented in the 1990 holiday classic; it's been over 30 years after all, and the home has been gutted for a more modern aesthetic. It does pay homage to the film from which it gained its fame though, with a framed Home Alone poster hanging in the theatre room.

Located in Winnetka, IL, the house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is over 9,000 square feet in size. There's also a basketball gym, a poker room and a home office. Conversion rate aside, $5.25 million sadly seems like something of a bargain compared to what it would cost in Toronto.

If you're like me and enjoy delusional fantasies of homeownership, treat yourself to a virtual tour of the McCallister house here.