Sook-Yin Lee's latest film, Paying for It, has gotten a world premiere date at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film is a live-action adaptation of Lee's ex-boyfriend Chester Brown's graphic novel memoir about sex work and being a john.

Paying for It was directed by Lee, who also co-wrote the script along with Joanne Sarazen. It stars Dan Beirne (Priscilla), Emily Lê (Riceboy Sleeps) and Andrea Werhun (Modern Whore). The original score is by Lee and Hot Garbage's Dylan Gamble. It was produced by Wildling Pictures and Hawkeye Pictures. John Cameron Mitchell was previously confirmed as an executive producer.

At TIFF, it will be part of the competitive Platform Programme, where it will be one of 10 films making its premiere and vying for the $20,000 Platform Prize.

TIFF runs from September 5 to 15. Just yesterday, it expanded its lineup by announcing all of its Gala films and Special Presentations.

This is Lee's second film of 2024. She and Gamble premiered the experimental comedy Rest and Relax earlier this summer.