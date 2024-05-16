'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Reveals Season 2 Release Date

Over two years on from learning Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game would be getting a second season at Netflix, its star has shared when the next instalment of the South Korean drama will be arriving.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun in the series, told Business Insider via an interpreter that the second season of Squid Game will be released in December 2024.

The news came from the actor during a red carpet appearance Tuesday (May 14) behind his star turn in forthcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, which begins streaming on Disney+ June 4.

Netflix previously gave Squid Game viewers a first look at Season 2 of the show on X (formerly Twitter) in February, sharing a clip of Lee's character picking up where the first season left off, and sharing that new episodes would "coming this year." You can revisit that teaser below.

Exclaim! named Squid Game among the Best TV Shows of 2021. Netflix followed the Emmy-winning show's successful first season with a spinoff reality series.

In March, actor Oh Young-soo, who played contestant 001 in Squid Game's first season, was convicted of sexual misconduct.