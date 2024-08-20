Star Wars series The Acolyte has been cancelled, with the Disney+ show's story ending after only one season.

Deadline reports that the Amandla Stenberg-led series was cancelled just over a month after the first eight-episode season finished its run on the streaming platform.

The outlet reports that The Acolyte's cancellation can be attributed to viewership numbers, which declined following a strong premiere in June.

Created by Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, and follows a Jedi and a former Padawan investigating a series of crimes, revealing forces more sinister than anticipated.

In addition to Stenberg, the cast of The Acolyte featured Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Ann Moss, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka would be getting a second season, while the stories of The Mandalorian would be explored in a new feature film.