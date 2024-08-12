Squid Game became basically everybody's favourite show/pandemic fixation when it premiered back in 2021, inspiring plenty of conversation and even an ill-advised, real-world reality competition.

Now, the show's much-anticipated second season is officially on the horizon, arriving on Netflix on December 26. To get you hyped for round two of the game, Netflix has shared the first official teaser trailer, which you can check out below.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to direct, write and produce the second season, which sees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from Season 1.

They'll be joined by new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

A description of the new season reads:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.