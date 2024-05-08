Sook-Yin Lee and Dylan Gamble Announce New Film 'Rest and Relax,' Plan Montreal and Toronto Screenings

Canadian multidisciplinary artist and former MuchMusic VJ Sook-Yin Lee has detailed her next feature film. She and Dylan Gamble (of Hot Garbage) have detailed Rest and Relax, which will premiere this summer with screenings in Montreal and Toronto.,

Rest and Relax is described as an experimental comedy made up of four separate stories, which explore 21st-century anxieties. This includes a mystery with a worker discovering a disheveled woman in the woods, a sci-fi noir where singing is forbidden, influencers who get stuck in the internet, and a destructive power walker.

It was written and directed by Lee and Gamble, who also star. They also composed the score, did production design, and did pretty much everything else as well.

A trailer is below. In a statement, Brandon Cronenberg called the film "raw and captivating, a refracting architecture of personal and social turmoil."

The premiere at Montreal's Suoni Per Il Popolo music festival will take place at La Lumiere Collective on June 22. Tickets are available here. The filmmakers will also perform an improv music set on June 19, also as part of the festival, with their duo project Lee & Gamble Unlimited.

Toronto screenings will follow on July 18 and 19 at Eyesore Cinema, presented by Martian Movies.

Rest and Relax follows Lee and Gamble's lockdown-era film, 2020's Death and Sickness.